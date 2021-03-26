Why ETFs in ESG should do well long term
In the last week there have been protests around Australia organised by the Extinction Rebellion, with the aim of shedding light on environmental issues in an effort to get the government to take action.
Regardless of what you think about these protests, I believe as a nation, it is important that we look after the environment - which includes individuals and organisations.
So, which companies are paving the way to support a better environment?
While there are many companies, unfortunately not all of them are listed and for those that are listed many are very small and illiquid, which makes it challenging to invest.
For example, the $8.2M capped Renu Energy (ASX: RNE), which is involved in geothermal power, has risen 115 per cent this year, yet on average less than $30,000 is traded in the stock each day, which makes it high risk.
Other stocks include $22.7M capped mpower (ASX: MPR), which is up 140 per cent and Carnegie up 150 per cent this year.
Mpower is involved in solar farms, battery storage and microgrids while Carnegie harnesses ocean energy, but like Renew Energy, both of these stocks are very illiquid, which means they are also high risk investments.
If you do want to support the environment and you like these types of investments, then you may want to invest directly.
In saying that, you need to be conservative with your expectations and the returns you will achieve; therefore, make sure whatever you invest in does not break the bank.
Alternatively, you could invest in these innovative companies through ETFs.
While I am not normally a big fan of these investments, in these specialist areas this can be an ideal way to gain broad exposure with lower risk.
You still need to do your research, as there are many ETFs ranging from environmentally responsible to ethical, sustainability and more and so you will need to ensure you are investing in the areas you want to support.
In the coming years, I expect environmental companies will gain momentum with certain companies listing, while others will attract capital raisings, takeovers, and expansion, which will be exciting to watch.
Given this, it is my expectation that ETFs that invest in this area will do well over the longer term.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.