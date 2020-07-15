US stocks buck weak European lead, ASX futures up

By Simon Herrmann. Published at Jul 15, 2020, in Market Wrap

ASX futures have lifted ahead of trade as global equity markets rebounded late on Tuesday, buoyed by a surge in cyclical stocks on Wall Street. The Dow Jones jumped over 2% after Monday’s slump, while safe-haven gold prices cemented gains above $1,800 an ounce.

Technology shares initially sold off getting slammed during European trade, while energy, industrial and financial stocks rose. However, the Nasdaq played catch up and ended the day firmly higher as well as investors remain confident about the prospects of the world economy.

ASX futures trade 28 points higher at 8am in Sydney pointing to a day in the black for the local share market.

Yesterday the ASX fell along with most Asian markets after a late-afternoon fall on Wall Street on Monday. The ASX 200 ended the session 0.6% or 36.4 points lower to close at 5,941.1 points. The Small Ordinaries Index of mid-caps eased 1.3% to 2,591.3 points.

European stocks fall, US data mixed

The S&P 500 gained 1.34%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.94%, despite early losses. Core inflation remains well under the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%, sending Treasury yields lower.

Despite geopolitical tensions and California’s economy shutting down once again, cyclical stocks rallied.

Earlier in the day, European shares fell across the board after a decline in Asian markets. The broad STOXX Europe 600 index fell 0.84% weighed down by the German DAX, which fell 0.8% in Frankfurt. The FTSE 100 staged a late rally and managed to just finish in the black, up 0.06%.

In Asia, the Hang Seng fell and so did the Nikkei, down 1.14% and 0.87% respectively. Chinese shares drifted lower as well on the back of the tremendous stock market rally. The Shanghai Composite closed down 0.83%.

The MSCI World Index rose 0.53% to 543.54, driven by a rebounding Wall Street.

On the commodities front, oil futures rebounded after an early session slump. Brent crude settled up 18 cents at U$42.90 a barrel. US crude rose 19 cents to settle at U$40.29 a barrel.

Gold prices consolidated over US$1,800 an ounce as the gold rally appears to be far from over.

Iron ore traded +1.3% higher to $US112.48 a tonne.

Political tensions remain elevated between Washington and Beijing after the United States rejected China’s claims to offshore resources in most of the South China Sea. Adding salt to the wound, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered equipment of the world’s biggest telecoms equipment maker, Huawei, to be purged completely from Britain’s 5G network by 2027.

tags

SPI200 ASX SPI 200 FUTURES ASX FUTURES GLOBAL MARKETS US MARKET

Like this article? You may like...

COVID concerns outweigh strong metals prices - futures down 45 points Futures up 1.7% as overseas markets rally, but will COVID derail recovery? ASX Futures trending lower following volatility in overseas markets Futures up 50 points as gold price soars and NASDAQ makes another new high
Cashed up Kingston Ready to Drill WA Gold Project
July 14th

COVID concerns outweigh strong metals prices - futures down 45 points
July 13th

Futures up 1.7% as overseas markets rally, but will COVID derail recovery?
July 10th

ASX Futures trending lower following volatility in overseas markets

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X