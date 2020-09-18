Tech majors lead US stocks decline, West Texas climbs again

By Jonathan Jackson. Published at Sep 18, 2020, in Market Wrap

New sexual assault allegations have been made against US President Donald Trump.

Amy Dorris told the Guardian, that Trump “shoved his tongue” down her throat at the US Open tennis tournament over two decades ago.

Trump has denied all the accusations via his lawyers.

However, that wasn’t the only turmoil in the US.

The FBI has warned of a ‘steady drum beat of misinformation’ coming from Russia, who the FBI accuses of trying to undermine the coming elections by denigrating Democrat candidate Joe Biden.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said the bureau has witnessed “very active efforts by the Russians to influence our election in 2020”.

Wray has accused Russian agents of trying to affect the election through “malign foreign influence”, such as social media, state media and the use of proxies.

Americans go to the polls on Tuesday 3 November and there is a great deal to play out before then that could have wide ranging ramifications for the market.

Looking at the current state of the market, US stocks fell and Treasuries gained overnight as investors consider whether current levels of stimulus are enough.

Investors snapped up long-term Treasuries, following the Federal Reserve’s policy decision Wednesday, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would remain accommodative after relaxing its inflation policy.

“It remains to be seen how the long-term projection of near zero interest rates and more free-flying inflation will actually play out for the economy,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial Corp. “The somewhat dour tone from the Fed could weigh on investors.”

The central bank indicated it would leave interest on hold until inflation picked up significantly – expected to be through 2023.

Meanwhile, jobless benefits claims continued decline, falling by almost 1 million in the week ended 5 September.

Looking at the markets specifically, the benchmark S&P 500 dropped for the second day in a row, however did find a little bit of support after bouncing off its 50-day moving average.

Unsurprisingly, tech stocks continued their volatile run. They saw the biggest decline on the market: Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Microsoft Corp. all weighed the Nasdaq Composite down.

The S&P 500 Index declined 0.8% to 3,357.02, the largest drop in a week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% to 27,901.71, its first retreat in a week.

As for the Nasdaq Composite Index, it fell 1.3% to 10,910.28, while the Nasdaq 100 Index sank 1.5% to 11,080.95, its lowest in more than a week.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.5% to 371.23.

The British pound barely moved at $1.2971, the euro increased 0.3% to $1.1847 and the Japanese yen appreciated 0.2% to 104.70 per dollar, the strongest in about six months. The Australian Dollar US Dollar exchange rate is trended lower on Thursday, snapping a four day winning streak. The pair is trading -0.3% at US$0.7285.

In contrast, the US Dollar is trading higher across the board following the aforementioned US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

Finally, in terms of commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 2.3% to $41.08 a barrel, the highest in two weeks and gold weakened 0.6% to $1,948.03 an ounce.

tags

PRESIDENT TRUMP COMMODITIES US FEDERAL RESERVE GLOBAL MARKETS TECH STOCKS

Like this article? You may like...

Oil surges 4%, tech stocks under pressure, futures down 13 points NASDAQ continues to rebound, Trump in trouble with WTO, futures up NASDAQ surges, strength in metals, but ASX set to open lower Futures flat ahead of statements by Fed and Bank of England
September 17th

Oil surges 4%, tech stocks under pressure, futures down 13 points
September 16th

NASDAQ continues to rebound, Trump in trouble with WTO, futures up
September 15th

NASDAQ surges, strength in metals, but ASX set to open lower

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X