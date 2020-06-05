A retreat on Wall Street to pressure Australian stocks on Friday

By Zachary Graves. Published at Jun 5, 2020, in Market Wrap

World equity markets pulled in the reins on Thursday after a strong seven-day run. Shares were appearing overvalued heading into the weekend and it appears that the rally, at least for the time being, has run out of steam.

The S&P 500 eased and the Nasdaq joined in negative territory, while the blue-chip Dow posted a nominal gain.

It was much the same in Europe as most major indices retreated after a stellar run German shares as well as the UK market closed in the red.

The euro rallied for an eighth straight session – recovering after getting slammed from the coronavirus pandemic – as the European Central Bank (ECB) said it would increase the size of emergency bond purchases by €600 billion to €1.35 trillion.

ASX SPI Index Futures dipped 14 points ahead of trading this morning as the retreat on Wall Street puts opening pressure on Australian stocks.

Australian share market closes higher, Qantas jumps

The ASX extended recent gains on Thursday as Qantas outperformed and investor sentiment remained upbeat. The ASX 200 rose 0.84% to 5991.8 points. The Small Ordinaries added 0.18%.

Qantas Airways (ASX: QAN) soared over 7% after the airline operator announced it is planning for domestic flying to reach 40% of its pre-pandemic capacity by the end of July.

Australia outperformed most Asian markets in a somewhat mixed session.

The Shanghai Composite eased 0.14% to 2,919.25 and the Hang Seng added 0.17% in Hong Kong.The Nikkei 225 lifted 0.36% in Tokyo to close at 22,695.74 points.

In the US, the S&P 500 fell 11 points or 0.34% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up 67 points or 0.69%. The blue-chip focused Dow Jones lifted late in the session to close 12 points or 0.05% higher.

Airlines were also strong performers in the US overnight. American Airlines gained a huge 41% for the session, while United, JetBlue and Delta Air Lines each recorded double-digit gains.

Despite the overnight pause, all three major US indexes have shown remarkable resilience since the March plunge, with the Nasdaq, the S&P 500 and the Dow about 2%, 8% and 11% below their respective record highs reached in February.

Remarkably, the Nasdaq 100 Index touched an intraday record high before fading throughout the session.

Overall, investors were cautious overnight after a steep recovery in equity prices leaving many analysts scratching their heads. The VIX volatility index added 0.58% after steadily climbing off a multi-month low throughout the session.

Brent crude settled 20 cents or 0.5% higher at US$39.99 per barrel. Gold prices rose for the first time this week, rising 1.3% to be last quoted at US$1,727.40 an ounce.

tags

NASDAQ SPI200 US MARKET GLOBAL MARKETS ASX FUTURES

Like this article? You may like...

ASX 200 poised to crack 6,000 points - ASX Futures up 73 points ASX to open higher as markets remain unperturbed by US volatility Trump caught staring into space as Xi Jinping moves on Hong Kong ASX futures drop 20 points as Wall Street fades
Gold Junior Los Cerros Welcomes Mining Major to the Register
June 4th

ASX 200 poised to crack 6,000 points - ASX Futures up 73 points
June 2nd

ASX to open higher as markets remain unperturbed by US volatility
June 1st

Trump caught staring into space as Xi Jinping moves on Hong Kong

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X