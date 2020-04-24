Oil recovers, gold stays safe and what’s with Bitcoin?

Key commodities including oil and gold demonstrated substantial upward momentum at the end of the week, a far cry from the oil price dipping into negative territory as West Texas Intermediate Crude hit the lowest level on record on Monday.

For the first time in history crude oil prices fell into negative territory as West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, traded as low as negative US$40.32 per barrel in a day of chaos in oil markets. The settlement price on Monday was -US$37.63, compared to US$18.27 the previous Friday.

The world is awash with oil, and with storage capacity in refineries diminishing and demand remaining suppressed, it is hard to see a way forward.

Earlier in the week, eToro analyst Adam Vettese wrote: “Coronavirus is rewriting the rules of the global economy in front of our very eyes. With oil demand virtually non-existent, this quite amazing sell-off is almost entirely down to fears over storage.