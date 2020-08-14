Mixed overseas markets, but little has changed with ASX futures

By Simon Herrmann. Published at Aug 14, 2020, in Market Wrap

Global share markets were mixed overnight as investors assessed the prospect of additional stimulus in the US, along with subdued economic data in light of the record-breaking rally.

The S&P 500 briefly traded above its record closing high, before dipping in the afternoon to finish slightly lower. The Nasdaq eked out a small gain, however European markets traded in the red after Washington announced tariffs on European goods would continue.

Australia’s share market opened marginally higher, but the optimism was short-lived as equities declined gradually throughout the day. The ASX 200 ended the day 0.67% lower to be last quoted at 6,091 points.

ASX SPI futures trade a mere 2 points lower at 7 a.m. pointing to a flat open in Sydney.

24 hours

While Wall Street has recovered most of the trillions in market capitalisation lost during the start of the pandemic, the Nasdaq was the first of the three major indices to hit a record high in June. The S&P 500 briefly eclipsed is own record this week, but the Dow remains below its peak.

It's a different story in most other markets as indices in Asia and Europe remain well below their all-time highs. However, the 5-month global rally has caused MSCI’s world index to rise a staggering 50% from its March lows and reach within 2% of an all-time high – largely driven by the US market.

In Asia Japanese stocks were the main mover in overnight trade, jumping 1.78% to a six-month high. The Nikkei closed the day at 23,249.61 points.

The Hang Seng traded relatively flat, down only 0.05% to 25,230.67 points.

European markets underperformed most of its peers, after the US government said it would maintain 15% tariffs on planes and 25% tariffs on other European goods.

The STOXX 600 index suffered its first fall in five days. The pan-European index lost 0.63%, weighed down by a 0.5% fall in Germany and a 1.5% slump of UK shares.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.14%.

In commodity markets we saw gold rebounding after this week’s pullback. The precious metal rebounded 0.74% to US$1,963.4 an ounce.

Oil prices traded mostly lower after the International Energy Agency lowered its 2020 oil demand. West Text Intermediate crude oil futures fell 0.8%, however Brent managed to post a small gain.

tags

SPI200 COMMODITIES XJO GLOBAL EQUITIES ASX FUTURES GLOBAL MARKETS

Like this article? You may like...

Gold price continues slide, S&P 500 just shy of record high, futures up 42 points Gold plunges, US markets erratic, but futures slightly in the black Dow notches up seventh day of gains, but futures point to a flat day Overseas markets mixed, commodities taper, uptick in SPI futures
Elixir Spuds CSG Well - A Follow up on Mongolia’s First Gas Discovery
August 13th

Gold price continues slide, S&P 500 just shy of record high, futures up 42 points
August 12th

Gold plunges, US markets erratic, but futures slightly in the black
August 11th

Dow notches up seventh day of gains, but futures point to a flat day

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X