German shares lead Europe higher, US market closed, ASX futures up
While US and UK markets were closed overnight, other European markets extended gains despite thin trading, providing a strong lead for our local market. ASX SPI200 Futures were up 47 points to 5673 points.
The DAX rallied 3.9% to 11,391.28 in Frankfurt, Germany.
The main focus this week in the US will be on manufacturing and consumer confidence data. Investors were factoring in a long-awaited rebound in recent weeks as global economies continue to ease restrictions.
Overnight trading
Looking across global markets yesterday, the NIKKEI 225 was the standout performer in the Asian region gaining 353 points or 1.7% to close at 20,741 points.
Hong Kong markets stabilised after a 5.6%/1300 point decline on Friday.
The Hang Seng gained 0.1% or 22 points to finish at 22,952 points.
There was little movement once again in the Shanghai Composite as it gained 0.1% to close at 2818 points.
Strong business sentiment numbers drove the DAX 2.9% higher as the index surged 317 points to 11,391 points, its best close since early March.
The CAC 40 followed suit, rallying 95 points or 2.1% to close at 4540 points.
Australia set for another strong day
Very bullish sentiment regarding an imminent recovery in the Australian economy, combined with anticipated signs of better things to come in the US, underpinned a 2.2% increase in the S&P/ASX 200 as it gained 118 points to finish at 5616 points.
Gains were broad based as industrials, consumer discretionary and real estate sectors outperformed. Lockdown-sensitive shares including Webjet and Qantas rallied 15 per cent and 7 per cent respectively.
Technical indicators continue to look extremely bullish with most markets - including Australia - breaking out to the upside. It remains to be seen if the economic recovery will be as straightforward as traders anticipate or if the stock market party is somewhat premature. Either way investors should brace themselves for volatile weeks.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.