Which ASX stock is bringing the classroom to the home?

My eight year old daughter finishes school at home this week, before moving into school holiday mode. It has been an interesting week, watching how students work remotely and how teachers adapt to teaching outside of the classroom.

Some behavioural challenges have arisen, parents have had to get savvy with the curriculum to better help their children learn and students have needed to quickly adapt to technology they’ve never used before.

So, while there has been a great deal written about telehealth and innovations in medical technology, schools are facing their own challenging times, with greater innovation in this space duly required.

ASX listed 3P Learning (ASX:3PL) is an innovator in this space.

The $119 million capped company is behind the brilliant and award winning Mathletics product, as well as Reading Eggs. The company is set to further boost its product line with the introduction of its Digital Accelerator Program to support the transition to a digital classroom.

3P Learning is a B2B suite of learning resources designed for schools and families, covering mathematics, spelling, literacy and science.

With the government indicating that life may not transition to normal until the end of June, we are looking at an entire school term where kids will need to be home schooled.

Shareholders have cottoned onto this, with 3P Learning’s share price bouncing more than 30% in the past two weeks. The company has also expanded its staff by 10% in the past week, released 10,000 new activities and is running webinars daily.

Of course, digital learning will never replace traditional classroom teaching, but in this brave new world it is paramount that students have access to the best possible digital tools to limit learning disruptions.

3P Learning’s Digital Accelerator Support Package aims to support teachers across the globe migrate to a digital classroom.

Feedback from a recent survey conducted by 3P Learning found that 78% of teachers felt unprepared for the transition to remote learning citing concerns around keeping students engaged and ensuring students were engaged in content that was aligned to curriculum.

In response to those survey findings, 3P Learning is mobilising to offer an unprecedented level of support for teachers, standing up their education specialists and customer service teams, as well as bringing on additional staff to help teachers transition smoothly in their digital classroom so students can continue learning regardless of where they are.

3P Learning, CEO Rebekah O’Flaherty said, “None of us have experienced mass school disruption or distance learning on this scale before. We want teachers and parents to know that via our Accelerator Support Package, we can deliver in the areas our school teachers are concerned about, enabling them to continue to educate students remotely.”

3PL CEO Rebekah O'Flaherty.

The Accelerator Support Package is fully Curriculum Aligned to each state/territory and national requirements and provides the following:

Access to any or the full range of ed-tech solutions covering mathematics, literacy and science with thousands of activities suitable for student between the ages 4-14.

Express On-boarding: one-on-one guidance on how to set up your school or class, upload your students and tour of the portal to ensure teacher confidence to begin distance learning.

Daily product Q&As and weekly education webinars with customer success managers and team of education specialists to be informed on remote teaching and learning strategies.

Parents: we assist teachers to mobilize parents to support with home learning, weekly webinars in supporting learning from home and weekly student progress reports.

"We are fortunate to have unique access to a community of teachers around the world, all of whom are in different stages of coming to terms with this crisis. Our community is telling us loud and clear that support is the number one thing we can do to help. They need a human voice to help them come to terms with managing a fully digital classroom. That is why we are mobilising our people to support them at this time,” Flaherty said.

Hats off to the teachers, students and companies adapting to this new environment, now let’s find some support groups for parents.