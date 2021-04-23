Why you should understand how investing works
Let’s face it, we will all retire someday and like death and taxes, it is something you really can’t ignore. That said, if you prepare for retirement, you can control when you retire and how much you retire with.
What is concerning is that according to the Association of Superannuation Funds Australia (ASFA), women retire on average with a balance of $122,848 in super, while men retire with $154,453.
In the Consumer Sentiment Tracker report to March 2021, Finder.com.au shows that there are 24.4 million superannuation accounts in Australia, although only 3 in 4 Australian’s have superannuation, which is less than the number of mobile phone plans Australians hold.
As Finder rightly states, superannuation is crucial to financing your retirement to ensure you can live comfortably, but as they indicate 38 per cent of Australians don't understand how superannuation works, which is alarming given how important it is for our future lifestyle.
When you look at the figures on how much Australians are retiring on, it shines a light on two important areas; firstly, it is easy to see that unless Australians have investments outside of superannuation, there will continue to be a large gap between the lifestyle desired by Australians in retirement and the reality they will experience.
Secondly, it shows a major failure in our systems around educating Australians in financial literacy. Times have changed and all Australian’s need to change with it, which means taking responsibility for their retirement rather than relying on the Government to pay a pension.
For those who are prepared to be a little more active, understanding how superannuation and investing works and the benefits that can be gained from putting in some effort is more than likely to pay off in retirement. The upside is that you get to enjoy a better lifestyle than what would otherwise be possible based on the information reported by ASFA above.
Where to invest $1,000 right now
Short-term positions in small, early stage ASX companies,
with high potential and near term price catalysts.
Focusing on resource exploration, early-stage tech, and biotech.
Exceptional opportunities across a broad range of
early-stage growth sectors with strong management.
Seeking 1,000% plus returns across medium to long-term holds.
Longer-term positions in a variety of sectors.
Seeking strong management where traction is established and have entered into a growth phase.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.