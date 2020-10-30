What stocks will be the 5G game-changers?

The internet superhighway just keeps getting faster, which has the potential to make our lives better and more efficient.

Companies that have taken advantage of this growth, like Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google to name a few, have grown at staggering rates.

Apple has sold billions of iPhones since it launched back in 2007 and just a few short weeks ago, released its first 5G phone, which opens up a world of possibilities for future applications.

While many consumers don’t have full access to 5G, the technology is here to stay and overtime it will take over 4G.

By all accounts 5G is a game changer, as it will allow many more applications, services and products to enter our daily lives from providing high speed camera surveillance in our streets to keep us safe, to doctors being able to view data, run tests and even operate remotely. For investors, 5G will bring with it a new generation of products and companies that could prove to be very profitable.

So where do you look for the next Apple or Google? This is a million-dollar question and one that we cannot answer easily right now, given that not every company that invests in new technology will succeed.

Even Steve Jobs, in his early days of Apple, could not have contemplated where his company would end up.

In my opinion, I don’t believe telcos will be the companies that benefit the most from 5G, instead it will be smaller companies with entrepreneurial minds in the areas of education, financial management and health.

That said, there are many other areas that are set to benefit from the rollout of 5G, therefore, it is our job to keep an eye out for those that may just be game changers.