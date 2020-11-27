Should investors buy into BNPL?
Over the past few years, Australians have flocked to buy now pay later services (BNPL), due to an explosion in companies offering this service such as Afterpay, Zip.co, Sezzle and Splitit to name a few.
The attraction of these BNPL services has also seen share prices skyrocket, as retail investors speculate on these Fintech companies.
Afterpay (APT) has performed the best up 261 per cent between 2 January and 20 October this year while Zip.co (Z1P) was up 200 per cent between 2 Jan and 27 August.
But has the sun set on these stocks or is there more to come?
The Information Technology sector has been the best performer this year up over 40 per cent while Energy has been the worst: despite a 33 per cent gain so far this month, it is still down over 20 per cent for the year.
In my opinion, these BNPL stocks have had their day and like all stocks in new and exciting areas that have spectacular rises over short periods of time, they eventually come back down to earth.
The challenge for companies in the BNPL space is that the big players in the short-term finance and payment gateway system have sat back and let these new fintechs develop the market and appetite for BNPL.
In essence, they let the new players take all the risk and now the big players are beginning to enter this space.
Mastercard, Visa and in the last few weeks Pay Pal, have now entered this space in the US market capturing over 25 per cent of the market, which has sent shock waves among the other BNPL players. These big players also have their sights set on the Australian market.
While it is possible that companies like Afterpay and Z1P will survive and grow despite these big players, the success or failure of these new Fintech companies will be determined by how flexible and responsive the big companies are to their clients, rather than how innovative they are.
Matercard, Visa and PayPal are well established in the payments industry, as each has a significant number of clients to market their BNPL service to and if they get it right the new fintechs will struggle to grow.
Right now it is too early to tell how much effect these big players will have on this industry, but in my mind young BNPL stocks have had their day in the sun and investors would be wise to think about exiting this space and to come back after the dust settles on this battle.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.