Invest for tomorrow’s return

By Dale Gillham. Published at Oct 16, 2020, in Investor 101

There is an old saying when it comes to investing that you can’t buy yesterday’s returns.

In essence, this means that if an investment rises in the previous year and you don’t own it, then you missed out. That said, I believe it also means you can’t expect the return to be repeated in the following year.

Unfortunately, many investors attempt to buy yesterday’s returns by looking at the best performing sectors or stocks that have already performed, and invest in the hope they will achieve that return or better in the future. But this is exactly the opposite of what they should be doing, which is echoed in Warren Buffet's statement that investors should buy in doom and sell in boom.

In essence, Buffett is telling us to buy assets that have been performing poorly and to sell what has been rising strongly.

Given this, investors should be looking to invest for tomorrow’s return, which you can do by following the money flow. For example, in 2020 the Information Technology sector has risen the most, as it is up 40 per cent since 1 January, while the Energy sector has fallen 40 per cent over the same period.

Right now, there is an influx of investors buying technology stocks believing the big run in this sector will continue, but if we follow Buffet’s advice, we should be looking for opportunities in the Energy sector.

That said, I could understand an investor's reluctance to buy into an Energy stock like Whitehaven Coal, which is down almost 60 per cent this year, while Afterpay (in the Technology sector) is up over 200 per cent.

As such, I am not recommending that people just sell their Technology stocks to buy Energy stocks and I am sure Buffet would not be suggesting this either. But if you are looking for stocks to buy, then look at the sectors that have been moving down, as this is where you will most often find the greatest opportunities.

Remember what goes up must come down and vice versa, so it is possible to buy tomorrow's returns if you are watching the money flow.

Dale Gillham is Chief Analyst at Wealth Within and international bestselling author of How to Beat the Managed Funds by 20%. He is also author of the award winning book Accelerate Your Wealth—It’s Your Money, Your Choice, which is available in all good book stores and online at www.wealthwithin.com.au

tags

INVESTORS INVESTING INVESTING MISTAKES STOCK MARKETS

Like this article? You may like...

Accumulating good financial habits Investing in Australian tech stocks Managing your portfolio in the information age Choosing an investment strategy & assets for your portfolio
October 9th

Accumulating good financial habits
October 2nd

Investing in Australian tech stocks
September 25th

Re-think your wealth strategy: pay off your home loan or invest?

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X