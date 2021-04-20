See Our Current Investments

Does a strong Q1 mean a strong year ahead

By Dale Gillham. Published at Apr 20, 2021, in Investor 101

History dictates that if the stock market is bullish in the first quarter of the year, it is likely it will end the year in positive territory.

Over the last 70 years, statistics on the Dow Jones Index confirms that if the first quarter of the year is bullish, it will almost certainly have a positive gain for the year.

While I don’t have statistics on this for the Australian stock market, it would be reasonable to assume that a similar pattern would apply.

In the first quarter of 2021, the Australian market rose 2.43 per cent, while the Dow Jones Index rose over 7 per cent or around four times more than its historical average.

While this is very bullish, most of the gain occurred in March of this year.

Interestingly, the tables have turned slightly given that the All-Ordinaries Index has so far risen around 60 percent more than the Dow Jones in April. So, what can we make of this?

As we know, markets ebb and flow and despite the Dow Jones performing very well in the first quarter of 2021, this doesn’t mean it will continue to rise at the same speed for the remainder of the year.

The same can be said for the Australian market, as it is quite possible given the modest gains to date that we may well see it pick up speed in the second half of the year.

In reviewing the results of the Australian stock market in the first quarter of 2021, Financials are up 11.32 per cent, Consumer Discretionary is up 7.44 per cent, while Communication Services is up 7.05 per cent. Information Technology, on the other hand, is the worst performing sector, as it is down 11.53 per cent although in the first two weeks of April it has risen nearly 15 percent on the back of strong gains from Afterpay and Xero.

As I have said in many previous reports, I am confident that the Energy, Materials and Financial sectors will do well this year, so it will be interesting to see how the market unfolds from here.


Where to invest $1,000 right now


Short-term positions in small, early stage ASX companies, with high potential and near term price catalysts.

Focusing on resource exploration, early-stage tech, and biotech.

Time Frame
6 to 12 months

Exceptional opportunities across a broad range of early-stage growth sectors with strong management.

Seeking 1,000% plus returns across medium to long-term holds.

Time Frame
2 to 4 years

Longer-term positions in a variety of sectors.

Seeking strong management where traction is established and have entered into a growth phase.

Time Frame
4 to 7 years

tags

DOW JONES STOCK MARKET INVESTING ASX STOCKS

Like this article? You may like...

Why you need to know your risk profile 5 tips for handling the new stock market norm Explainer: What is a market cap and why is it important? GameStop shows you should do your research and get the basics right
April 9th

Why you need to know your risk profile
March 26th

Why ETFs in ESG should do well long term
March 19th

How close is the bubble to bursting?

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X