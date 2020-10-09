Accumulating good financial habits

By Dale Gillham. Published at Oct 9, 2020, in Investor 101

Many are advocating that the government released one of the most important Federal budgets this week although the response by some has been negative. Those against, suggest we have taken on too much debt and that it is unlikely we will see a budget surplus for quite some time.

While some would argue that this budget was needed to enable the economy to grow over the coming years, others are suggesting it will benefit middle-and upper-income earners more with the great divide between those with plenty of money and those without only widening.

But is this really going to be the case?

Having helped thousands of Australians to understand money, investing and creating wealth for retirement, I have found that the reason the divide between those who have money and those who don’t is almost entirely down to how we think about money and building wealth, and no budget can change that.

History shows that if you had parents who were financially smart and taught you their good habits, you have a much higher chance of accumulating wealth.

Others suggest that your ability to build wealth comes down to how much you earn, but this could not be further from the truth because in my experience it all comes down to how we think or our attitude towards money.

Dale Gillham is Chief Analyst at Wealth Within and international bestselling author of How to Beat the Managed Funds by 20%. He is also author of the award winning book Accelerate Your Wealth—It’s Your Money, Your Choice, which is available in all good bookstores and online at www.wealthwithin.com.au

tags

FEDERAL BUDGET MIDDLE INCOME EARNERS WEALTH WEALTH BUILDING

