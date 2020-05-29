Vulcan more than doubles its share price, investors look at travel and hospitality recovery and … your five small caps to watch
Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL | FWB: 6KO) has doubled its share price since its low point in March, when COVID-19 struck global markets.
The company’s recovery on the market, is due to the work it is doing to help the world become a more sustainable place.
When COVID-19 struck, Vulcan’s stock was sold off to as low as 15 cents per share. On Friday it had climbed back up to 36 cents.
Further gains are predicted for the company, with German research house Alster Research setting a price target of $2.45 (€1.45) per share on VUL. Alster stated, this would be “the first time in our company history of 14 years we initiate coverage with a ten-bagger”.
