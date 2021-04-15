VC raise a record $1.4 billion while the median funding invested in Indigenous ventures remains $0
According to Dean Foley, founder of the world’s first Indigenous Accelerator, who reached out to venture capital firms operating in Australia to conduct research into how much or more accurately, "how little" VC firms were investing in Indigenous ventures, the feedback he got was very disturbing though not unexpected.
The push for diversity in venture capital is long overdue but like a lot of diversity campaigns, First Nations people are being overlooked by investors in Australia.
When I first started Barayamal a few years ago, I would hear things from the leaders of the startup space like they didn’t even know Indigenous entrepreneurs actually exist, or helping Indigenous people was definitely not high on their priority. I wasn’t expecting VC firms to outright not invest anything in Indigenous ventures.
VC firms do have a fiduciary duty to their investors to deliver healthy returns, but I wonder if the large institutions who invest in these funds would be interested in receiving smaller return ventures if given the opportunity to support First Nations people by VC firms.
First Nations people in Australia have been innovating for thousands of years, from being the world’s first bakers to building one of the world's most comprehensive and oldest aquaculture systems - older than Egypt's pyramids.
In addition, despite only making up 5% of the world’s population, Indigenous people protect 80% of the world's biodiversity - the results from supporting Indigenous Entrepreneurship goes without saying.
It's time to consider indigenous ventures as legitimate
Despite VC firms in Australia raising a record $1.4 billion this year and billions in total, zero percentage has been invested in Indigenous ventures.
During my research I was told VC firms don’t collect sensitive information, however I knew they were collecting demographic data on people, they just didn't bother with adding First Nations people to their surveys because it’s not high on their priority.
Unfortunately in the lucky country, the most unlucky people are the Traditional Owners which is a bit ironic.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.