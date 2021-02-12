Vaccine rollout could give AstraZeneca shares a shot in the arm … and 2 Oz small caps to watch

As Australia prepares to roll out its first COVID-19 vaccine, (and the citizens of Melbourne enter lockdown 4.0) it’s worth looking at the impact the roll-out will have on its maker – AstraZeneca.

The $95BN capped Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant this week reported product sales growth of 10% in 2020, much of that on the back of its development of a coronavirus vaccine.

Product sales totalled $25.8 billion for the year, with fourth quarter sales rising 12% to just over $7 billion.

Total revenue was $26.6 billion for the year, and at $7.4 billion for the fourth quarter.

CEO Pascal Soriot said last year’s performance “marked a significant step forward for AstraZeneca. Despite the significant impact from the pandemic, we delivered double-digit revenue growth.”

“The consistent achievements in the pipeline, the accelerating performance of our business and the progress of the COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated what we can achieve.”