Unemployment rises, Australia’s cybersecurity comes under threat and … Afterpay continues its run

By Jonathan Jackson. Published at Jun 19, 2020, in Features

What a week for Australia.

On Wednesday, the latest unemployment data was released, revealing the official unemployment rate now sits at 7.1% and on Friday, it was revealed Australia's cybersecurity was at risk.

85,700 people lost their positions in May this year, with the Australian Bureau of Statistics announcing 227,700 Australians lost their jobs between mid-April and mid-May.

This equates to 927,600 Australians losing their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic and the second largest monthly loss of jobs on record, behind April figures that showed 594,300 Australians had their employment terminated.

To put this in perspective, 65,400 lost their job in October 1982 – the third biggest loss of jobs in Australian history.

There are many who believe these figures are underestimating the impact.

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

