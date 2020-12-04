See Our Current Investments

Top 10 stocks for November

By Jonathan Jackson. Published at Dec 4, 2020, in Features

What are the top traded stocks in November?

According to global multi-asset investment platform eToro, Australian retail investors piled into stocks of companies that are expected to perform well in the year to come.

These included:

Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) remains as the top most invested stock by Australian investors, for the second consecutive month in a row.

Palantir Technologies(NYSE: PLTR) recent earnings report excites investors, as the company shows clear signs that the business is looking to grow throughout 2021.

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has skyrocketed into the portfolios of many Australian investors in November, as the company announces its vaccine is 95 per cent effective.

The top 10 stocks are:

Here’s market analyst at eToro Josh Gilbert’s assessment ...

Nio Inc

Nio has seen a huge gain of 145 per cent in trading activity in November, as investors look to pile into the stock after what can only be described as ‘FOMO’ from its 1,000 per cent price increase this year.

The EV sector has had a phenomenal run in 2020, despite a market sell off in early March. Nio Inc has outperformed Tesla so far this year, which is surprising as a year ago many investors wouldn’t have thought twice about the Chinese automobile manufacturer.

The recent news that Tesla would be added into the S&P 500 later this month has sent the share price racing in November, gaining more than 40 per cent. The move means that the hedge funds tied to the S&P 500 will have to buy billions of dollars’ worth of shares in the company to add to their portfolios, which investors are seemingly pricing in.

Palantir Technologies

Palantir’s increase in revenue guidance has excited investors, as they start to clue in around the potential behind the stock. Its recently released first earnings report was positive, and showed clear signs that the business is looking to grow throughout 2021. The company has also worked closely with the US government over the pandemic period, which puts them in a great position to continue to work with government agencies, such as the US Army and intelligence services.

Alibaba

Alibaba’s share price tumbled in November, falling as much as 15 per cent. With expectations that the eCommerce industry will continue to accelerate in 2021, investors have seen this as a prime opportunity to purchase shares in Alibaba. Alibaba also recently recorded around $75 billion in sales from The Singles Day event, with $5 billion of these sales coming directly out of US. This shows a continued resilience from Alibaba to grow outside of the Chinese market.

Pfizer

Pfizer, the front runner behind the coronavirus vaccine, has skyrocketed into the portfolios of many Australian eToro investors in November, with a 1076 per cent increase in trading activity. Pfizer’s stock gained around 11 per cent in November, as the company announced the vaccine they had produced was 95 per cent effective.

With an impending decision from the US FDA to approve the drug, the mass scale in which the vaccine would be purchased will provide Pfizer with a steady income stream in the short term. The vaccine has also been approved for emergency use by the UK government, with more than 40 million doses of the vaccine purchased. This is set to pave the way for mass approval around the globe.”


Where to invest $1,000 right now

When the experts at Next Investors have a stock pick, it may pay to listen.

The Next Investors have been investing in ASX small cap stocks for years, with their best small cap picks yielding returns of 1,200%, 1,120%, 900% and 678%.

They have just revealed their hand-picked, FY2021 stock portfolio of high conviction long-term investments.

Click the link below to see what they are currently investing in.


SEE THE PORTFOLIO

tags

STOCK MARKET INVESTING RETAIL INVESTORS INVESTMENTS

Like this article? You may like...

Musk moves to second place on rich list as Tesla hits the $500BN mark and … the little Aussie stock that can Energy renaissance as post COVID-19 world gets priced in Re-wiring your management style Vaccine moves markets, ASX crash has no effect and … 4 ASX stocks to watch
November 26th

DOW breaks through major ceiling
November 18th

European rally stalls, ASX up and running
November 9th

Top October stock market investments on eToro platform

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X