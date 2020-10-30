Three small caps to watch after quarterlies, Spotify grows larger… and what will the US election bring?
It is currently quarterly season and there have been some stand-out small cap stocks.
Here’s a few to keep an eye on.
Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL | FWB:6KO)
Vulcan released its quarterly report for the three months to 30 September, 2020 on Thursday, highlighting a period in which the company made significant progress on the operational and corporate fronts.
As Vulcan aims to become the world’s first Zero Carbon LithiumTM producer by producing a battery-quality lithium hydroxide chemical product with net zero carbon footprint the company has really come under the spotlight with brokers, corporate investors and retail investors alike taking a shine to the company.
This has been reflected in the company’s share price performance, particularly in the last two months of the quarter when it soared 200% from 45 cents to a 12-month high of $1.35.
