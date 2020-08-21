The times are a changin’, the markets are reacting, Amazon is hitting the high notes and … everyone loves Pizza

By Jonathan Jackson. Published at Aug 21, 2020, in Features

Take that COVID-19.

That’s’ what most S&P 500 investors would have been saying this week when the index closed at an all-time high on Tuesday.

The S&P 500 regained all of the losses it suffered in March, when the pandemic hit. It is up 16.8% over the past 12 months.

It is defying the overarching economic outlook: high unemployment across the globe (tens of million in America out of work); COVID-19 playing havoc with consumer confidence and crippling entire States such as California and Texas; industries collapsing, businesses failing ... some may even have you believe that 2020 is the lead in to the 2021 Zombie Apocalypse.

It’s not.

2021 will not herald in the Zombie Apocalypse.
2021 will not herald in the Zombie Apocalypse.

In the famous words of the great Curtis Mayfield the world will ‘Keep on keeping on’ and as Paul McCartney tells us ‘We can work it out’.

It seems the S&P 500 may have already done so.

I was asked this week why some markets such as the S&P 500 were doing well.

To answer that question you just have to have a look at how COVID is changing the world, not destroying it.

tags

INVESTING COVID 19 S AND P 500 ASX INVESTORS ASX STOCKS

Like this article? You may like...

Innovation and competition in Li-ion battery manufacturing intensifies China continues its onslaught as it targets the wine industry Capital markets must pivot, Tencent halted by Trump and … could Elixir Energy rise further? Small cap managers should tap into the power of listening
GTR Primed for Maiden Drilling at Emerging WA Gold Hot Spot
August 14th

Pay attention, ask the tough questions and plan for the future
August 7th

It's not the time to ignore the investment clock
July 24th

How COVID-19 stimulus packages are affecting the Australian economy

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X