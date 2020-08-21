The times are a changin’, the markets are reacting, Amazon is hitting the high notes and … everyone loves Pizza
Take that COVID-19.
That’s’ what most S&P 500 investors would have been saying this week when the index closed at an all-time high on Tuesday.
The S&P 500 regained all of the losses it suffered in March, when the pandemic hit. It is up 16.8% over the past 12 months.
It is defying the overarching economic outlook: high unemployment across the globe (tens of million in America out of work); COVID-19 playing havoc with consumer confidence and crippling entire States such as California and Texas; industries collapsing, businesses failing ... some may even have you believe that 2020 is the lead in to the 2021 Zombie Apocalypse.
It’s not.
In the famous words of the great Curtis Mayfield the world will ‘Keep on keeping on’ and as Paul McCartney tells us ‘We can work it out’.
It seems the S&P 500 may have already done so.
I was asked this week why some markets such as the S&P 500 were doing well.
To answer that question you just have to have a look at how COVID is changing the world, not destroying it.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.