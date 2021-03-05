See Our Current Investments

The power of ESG on investors and … Mandrake defies this week's market odds

By Jonathan Jackson. Published at Mar 5, 2021, in Features

ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) is now an essential part of business operations and it is having a major impact in investment circles.

In fact, it is safe to say that ESG has gone mainstream.

Companies are becoming increasingly aware of measuring the sustainability and ethical impact they makes.

And for good reason.

Responsible investing, particularly among millennials, is now factored into many investment decisions.

So much so, that global sustainable investment now tops $30 trillion - up 68% since 2014 and tenfold since 2004.

The term ESG was first coined in 2005 in the Who Cares Win study.

You can download that document here. It is essential reading for those looking at the history of change in the financial industry.

So, the concept has been around for some time. It is just adoption that has been slow.

According to Forbes, “Institutional investors were initially reluctant to embrace the concept, arguing that their fiduciary duty was limited to the maximisation of shareholder values irrespective of environmental or social impacts, or broader governance issues such as corruption. Incredibly, such arguments are still being made. But as evidence has grown that ESG issues have financial implications, the tide has shifted. In many important markets, including the US and the EU, ESG integration is increasingly seen as part of fiduciary duty.”


