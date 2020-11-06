Tesla needs no tariffs and the EU EV industry should bear that in mind
Mike Hawes, the CEO of the UK motor trade association SMMT recently warned, "Just as the automotive industry is accelerating the introduction of the latest electrified vehicles, it faces the double whammy of a coronavirus second wave and the possibility of leaving the EU without a deal."
Hawes warned that electric vehicles could become more expensive under a no-deal Brexit, cancelling out government incentives designed to tempt buyers into zero-emission vehicles.
World Trade Organisation (WTO) tariffs would add £2,800 to the cost of electric vehicles. This would largely negate the government's plug-in car grant, which sees electric vehicle buyers save £3,000 off the original price, he noted.
This is the wrong emphasis.
Tesla has succeeded regardless of tariffs and the European car industry can do the same.
