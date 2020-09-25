Tesla Battery Day could have a positive impact for Australian juniors

By Jonathan Jackson. Published at Sep 25, 2020, in Features

The Hornsdale Power Reserve, otherwise known as the ‘Tesla big battery in South Australia’ delivered a windfall profit to Paris-based owner Neoen in the first half of 2020.

The Tesla big battery delivered a one-off profit boost of €16.4 million ($A27 million). The profit meant Neoen more than trebled its total earnings before interest and tax from battery storage to €23.2 million from €6.9 million.

This contributed to a 58 per cent boost to overall earnings in the first half to €148.2 million. Total earnings (EBITDA) in its first two and a half years of operation were €54.4 million, translating to $A88 million – for a battery that cost a little over $A90 million.

Furthermore, consumers have saved over circa $A150 million.

The battery played a key role in restoring South Australia’s main link to Victoria, after the state effectively stopped working.

The Tesla battery has a history of delivering profit. It generated revenue of A$13.1 million in the first six months of 2018, approximately A$2 million came from the South Australian government's contract with Neoen.

Tesla has far reaching impact and the South Australian government may not be the only Australian entity to benefit from Tesla’s technology.

That is evident following Tesla’s Battery Day this week which promised a new, lower cost electric vehicle and highlighted the company’s investment as The Driven suggests in “bringing down the cost rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, redefining the supply chain and reducing their environmental impact”.

Tesla wants to bring to market an electric vehicle (EV) that has a standard cost of around A35,000, $10,000 cheaper than its current value.

tags

BATTERY GRADE MANGANESE ELECTRIC VEHICLES TESLA BATTERY DAY HIGH PURITY MANGANESE ZERO CARBON LITHIUM LITHIUM MANGANESE

Like this article? You may like...

The importance of employee relevance and contribution Netlinkz revenue surges 846%, remains on track for $15M revenue by year end Millennials love Tesla, small caps on the rise and … Vulcan Energy hits $1.00 5 most common misconceptions about ‘being human’ as a manager
September 11th

Millennials love Tesla, small caps on the rise and … Vulcan Energy hits $1.00
January 9th

Dancing Musk marks Tesla’s Shanghai milestone
May 6th

Can energy stocks begin to overcome negative investor sentiment?

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X