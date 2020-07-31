Tech stocks take a breather but COVID-19 could see a second wave of rises, Materials rise again and… investors should have patience

By Jonathan Jackson. Published at Jul 31, 2020, in Features

Going against the trend of the last six months, tech stocks took a breath this week.

The surge, as it was, came to a halt. Not a shuddering one, because if the mad history of 2020 tells us anything, we could see more gains for tech stocks as COVID-19 trends once again accelerate.

The rise of tech stocks this year, has been a defining feature of the stock market since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

According to eToro’s Adam Vitesse, the logic behind this is clear: “firms that deliver services digitally, or can enable workers to do their jobs remotely, stand to benefit from a crisis that pushes consumers and companies towards living virtually.”

Intriguingly, Vitesse notes that the tech stock rally paused just as Covid-19 cases in the US once again soared.

The answer behind why tech stocks have taken pause appears to be a relatively simple one; “investors have hit a wall in terms of the valuations they are comfortable with. Amazon’s share price is up by more than 60% year-to-date, while Netflix has added close to 50%,” Vitesse says.

There is one Aussie small cap to watch in this mess.

OneView Health (ASX:ONE) has been rolling out its cloud based software to hospitals during this COVID mess.

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

