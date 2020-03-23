SMSFs expected to outperform in the age of COVID-19

Published at Mar 23, 2020, in Features

Self managed superannuation funds (SMSFs) could avoid the full brunt of COVID-19’s impact on financial markets, thanks to higher than average exposures to cash and other low-volatility assets.

One quarter of the SMSF sector is held in cash and about 45% is held in shares, compared to other super funds that hold 10% in cash and 60% in shares on average.

“This heavy exposure to low risk assets like cash may prove to be fruitful in the current COVID-19 climate as they may be better protected than the average not-for-profit and retail fund,” said executive director of research at Rainmaker Information, Alex Dunnin.

“Some super funds’ diversified default investment options have fallen 10-15% as a result of the current market conditions.”

Despite their potential strength in the current climate, contributions into SMSFs and small APRA funds fell by 60% over the last two years, according to research from Rainmaker Information, published in their Advantage Report.

SMSFs reached a peak of 33% of all superannuation funds under management (FUM) in 2012, though this has since dropped to 26%, which is around $750 billion.

“A higher than average exposure to cash previously dampened the returns of the average SMSF when compared to a retail or not-for-profit fund, so perhaps it also damaged their appeal.”

Interest in SMSFs has slowed in recent times, with the number of SMSFs being started each year falling almost 75% from their peak.

Ten years ago there were a net 40,000 SMSFs started each year, though only 12,000 were started in 2019.

Simultaneously overall annual superannuation contributions have fallen from $157 billion to $130 billion, and SMSFs made up 90% of the reductions.

This number is even more significant given that SMSFs only make up 9% of all superannuation members in Australia.

A key cause of the reduction in contributions into SMSFs appears to have been the introduction of the Transfer Balance Cap (TBC) in 2017.

The TBC removed unlimited tax concessions for retirees with large account balances.

Following its introduction retirees with large balances, many of whom were likely members of small funds, appear to have responded by significantly reducing their contributions.

“The drop in contributions has been so extreme that SMSFs are only marginally ahead of the retail fund segment, which fell out of favour with Australians after the global financial crisis,” Dunnin said.

Other determining factors contributing to a decline in contributions are increased regulatory scrutiny, reductions in their taxation advantages and persistent attention on the segment’s low benchmark investment returns.

tags

INVESTMENTS COVID 19 SMSF SELF MANAGED SUPER FUND FINANCIAL MARKETS

Like this article? You may like...

Investing part 3: Taking advantage of heavily sold off stocks Investing Part 2: For some companies uncertainty is nothing new Sharemarket Delivers Another Bear Market 'Dead Cat Bounce' Investing: Is this the time to go speculative on the stock market?
Gas Bubbles Highlight Excellent Results from EXR’s Second Core-Hole
March 20th

Investing part 3: Taking advantage of heavily sold off stocks
March 19th

Investing Part 2: For some companies uncertainty is nothing new
March 18th

Sharemarket Delivers Another Bear Market 'Dead Cat Bounce'

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X