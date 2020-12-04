See Our Current Investments

OPEC breakthrough, two ASX stocks to watch and … All Ords to trade higher?

By Jonathan Jackson. Published at Dec 4, 2020, in Features

OPEC+ resumed talks this week, with a view to planning for 2021 and the continuation of output cuts to support the oil price in a time when demand is lower as the world recovers from the pandemic.

A deal is expected to be reached for cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day which has seen oil trade around the $45.50 mark.

The question mark was on compliance to these cuts which had been a problem previously with some of the smaller member nations reluctant to cut their supply.

However, by Friday OPEC and a group of Russia-led oil producers agreed to increase their collective output by 500,000 barrels a day in January.

Experts believe this move signals that the world’s biggest producers are betting the worst of a pandemic-inspired shock to demand is behind them.

The Wall St Journal reports: “The deal marks a compromise after sharp disagreements earlier in the week among a group of producers that have acted in relative concert for months, agreeing to cut production deeply to stabilize oil markets. The coronavirus pandemic sapped global demand early this year, tanking prices and straining the finances of big producers such as Saudi Arabia and Russia...


