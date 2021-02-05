See Our Current Investments

New market conditions means new companies to invest in

Published at Feb 5, 2021, in Features

Some new names entered the vocabulary and portfolios of retail investors in January, according to the latest monthly data from global investment platform eToro.

Five new companies broke into the list of 10 most popular global stocks last month. The list represents the most bought stocks for that month rather than the most held stocks for users on the eToro platform.

Healthcare firm BioNano Genomics was the second most popular stock in January, improving on the seventh-place the month before.

Medical device maker TransEnterix leapt into fourth place after winning approval to sell its robotic surgery AI units in the European Economic Area.

But the name on everyone’s lips is GameStop, which sits squarely at the top of the table for January. A flurry of retail activity pushed the electronics retailer, alongside underwear company Naked and software company Blackberry, into the top 10 for the first time – leapfrogging enduring favourite Apple.

However, these new entrants failed to push familiar names too far down the list. Amazon still remained a popular stock with retail investors, down from eighth in December to eighteenth in January. Chinese tech giant Alibaba also took a tumble from fifth but remained the seventeenth most popular stock with eToro investors globally in January.

Gil Shapira, Chief Investment Officer at eToro, commented, “We are navigating unprecedented market conditions and we have seen some users on eToro add some ‘new’ names to their portfolios. We continue to emphasise to all retail investors that it is vital to remember the basic tenets of investing: diversify and only invest in markets and instruments you are familiar with.

“Pharmaceutical and tech stocks have remained popular with eToro investors month-on-month. The companies many of us use regularly continuously appear in this list, highlighting the value of investing in the firms you know and understand. Apple has delivered a return of nearly 75 per cent over the last year, Amazon is up nearly 69 per cent for the same period.

“This point is very important as long-term investors nearly always have more resilient portfolios and are therefore much better placed to ride out volatile conditions.”

Here's a list of the top 10 stocks to trade on the eToro platform.

Source: eToro
Source: eToro

Commenting on the top ten for January, Gil Shapira, adds: Markets were incredibly volatile towards the end of January, and that is reflected in the top ten most popular stocks for the month, which includes some names related to the latest events in the market.

“However, we continue to see eToro investors adding big names such as Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft to their current holdings in sufficient volumes to place these stocks among the most popular on the platform month-on-month.

“While it is always important to invest responsibly, investors should pay particular attention to their actions now, when share prices are so frothy. This is the time to stick to the basics and ensure your portfolio is properly diversified.”

About eToro

eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of opening up the global markets so that everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way.


Where to invest $1,000 right now

When the experts at Next Investors have a stock pick, it may pay to listen.

The Next Investors have been investing in ASX small cap stocks for years, with their best small cap picks yielding returns of 1,200%, 1,120%, 900% and 678%.

They have just revealed their hand-picked, FY2021 stock portfolio of high conviction long-term investments.

Click the link below to see what they are currently investing in.


SEE THE PORTFOLIO

tags

STOCK MARKET INVESTING RETAIL INVESTORS GAMESTOP

Like this article? You may like...

Vulcan attracts a Rinehart, Roblox DPO delayed and the Aussie stocks to watch Modern Portfolio: Diversification with Alternatives Key to Success Will negative interest rates in the UK trigger an investor top-up? Now is the time to invest in Australian technology businesses
December 4th

Top 10 stocks for November
November 26th

DOW breaks through major ceiling
November 18th

European rally stalls, ASX up and running

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X