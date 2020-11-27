Musk moves to second place on rich list as Tesla hits the $500BN mark and … the little Aussie stock that can

Tesla's market value reached $500 billion this week, so Elon Musk’s move up the rich ranks come as no surprise. In fact, Musk recently surpassed Bill Gates as the world's second-richest person.

Musk has a net worth of $128BN according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, just behind Amazon founder Jeff Bezos who has $187BN and some pocket change.

We recently caught up with trading platform Stake to identify just how much interest is in Tesla currently and how it has overtaken Microsoft.

In terms of share trading on Stake's platform, Tesla (Musk) vs Gates (Microsoft) showed an interesting swing toward Tesla:

# unique investors in TSLA v MSFT is 3.2:1 ratio

# trades in TSLA vs MSFT over same period is 5.6:1

Part of the reason for the interest in Tesla from Australia, is the growing attention given to the electric vehicle movement.

Aussies are buying, selling and trading in EV stocks and Tesla more than ever, essentially trading to a cultural shift.

Aussie investors have shown to be bullish on Tesla, and other EVs like NIO.

Finfeed spoke with Stake CEO and co-founder Matt Leibowitz, about the bullish stance on Tesla and EVs from Aussie traders, and what the future might hold.