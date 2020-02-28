More upside in gold following last year’s retracement

By Trevor Hoey. Published at Feb 28, 2020, in Features

It was August 9, 2019 when the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries gold index hit an all-time record high of 8730 points, up from roughly 5500 points only three months earlier.

While one could argue that this was a bubble, the resilience of the gold price certainly indicates that the index should be well supported, particularly given recent gains.

Consequently, the retracement in the index to around 6200 points towards the end of December appeared to be an overreaction to what could only be considered as a slight softening in the price of the precious metal.

