Millennials love Tesla, small caps on the rise and … Vulcan Energy hits $1.00

By Jonathan Jackson. Published at Sep 11, 2020, in Features

Last week I wrote about the coming EV revolution. Whilst we won’t cover that same ground today, I thought it would be interesting to point out that General Motors bought an 11% stake in electric vehicle maker Nikola Corp this week.

The buy-in will help Nikola develop and manufacture new EV models.

The announcement sent GM stock 7.9% higher.

It just goes to show, how rapidly the EV revolution is moving, as well as the market’s interest in it.

Of course, the market has other interests as well. Notably, it’s been hungry/thirsty for tech stocks, even though this week tech stock volatility was its highest.

According to Josh Gilbert, analyst at eToro, “Names such as Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, Google and Amazon are continuously the top traded stocks by Australian investors at eToro, as they are looking for names that they can trust, whilst seeking better returns from their savings compared with leaving funds in a savings account that may not even combat inflation.

