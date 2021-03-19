Health, wealth and …. general happiness if you have both

COVID-19 has fast tracked the adoption of healthcare and virtual care technology.

This means pretty soon, we’ll see the long-term benefits of virtual care for patients and carers, including alleviation of the burden on undermanned or under resourced health providers, reduced patient costs and better, more efficient patient care.

In 2021, not only are we likely to see further adaptation, but full implementation of digital health practices including adoption of virtual care, a continuing shift to home-based care; further acceptance of artificial intelligence / machine learning tools and applications; a shift to value-based care; and primary care reinvention.

We have already seen governments adopt virtual health technologies.

Last year, as COVID-19 began its rapid spread, the UK launched a coronavirus chatbot to relieve the pressure on the National Health Service (NHS) and reduce in-person contact.

More than 90% of Australian Public Hospitals are using data from My Health Records, with 5.2 million more clinical documents uploaded by hospitals, pathologists or radiologists increasing the total clinical documents to more than 70 million.

In the US, there has been a deep re-imagining of how healthcare and patient care is delivered.

Global Market Insights estimates the global digital health market as a US$106B industry in 2019, with the research firm expecting a 28.5% CAGR to US$639B in 2026. The report outlines several growth drivers, including the rising adoption of smart devices, improving healthcare IT infrastructure, favourable government regulations and initiatives, and rising demand for remote patient monitoring services.

In a nutshell, telehealth practices have been turbocharged by the pandemic, which means there are plenty of ground floor opportunities for investors in this space and we have three to watch ...