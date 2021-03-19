See Our Current Investments

Health, wealth and …. general happiness if you have both

By Jonathan Jackson. Published at Mar 19, 2021, in Features

COVID-19 has fast tracked the adoption of healthcare and virtual care technology.

This means pretty soon, we’ll see the long-term benefits of virtual care for patients and carers, including alleviation of the burden on undermanned or under resourced health providers, reduced patient costs and better, more efficient patient care.

In 2021, not only are we likely to see further adaptation, but full implementation of digital health practices including adoption of virtual care, a continuing shift to home-based care; further acceptance of artificial intelligence / machine learning tools and applications; a shift to value-based care; and primary care reinvention.

We have already seen governments adopt virtual health technologies.

Last year, as COVID-19 began its rapid spread, the UK launched a coronavirus chatbot to relieve the pressure on the National Health Service (NHS) and reduce in-person contact.

More than 90% of Australian Public Hospitals are using data from My Health Records, with 5.2 million more clinical documents uploaded by hospitals, pathologists or radiologists increasing the total clinical documents to more than 70 million.

In the US, there has been a deep re-imagining of how healthcare and patient care is delivered.

Global Market Insights estimates the global digital health market as a US$106B industry in 2019, with the research firm expecting a 28.5% CAGR to US$639B in 2026. The report outlines several growth drivers, including the rising adoption of smart devices, improving healthcare IT infrastructure, favourable government regulations and initiatives, and rising demand for remote patient monitoring services.

In a nutshell, telehealth practices have been turbocharged by the pandemic, which means there are plenty of ground floor opportunities for investors in this space and we have three to watch ...


S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

