Gold price rises, US earnings season throws up a couple of smokies … and will the ASX be bullish or bearish?

According to data from ABC Bullion, Australian gold prices hit three-year highs this week, reaching $2673.56. This follows the slump to $2611.57 last week.

The beneficiaries of this gold price rise were gold producers Silverlake Resources and Saracen Mineral Holdings. Silverlake Resources’ shares rose 6.08 per cent to $2.09, while Saracen gained 4.87 per cent to $4.95 per share.

The pair sat second and fifth, respectively, on the ASX‘s top five gains on Friday 15 May. In the short term, Gold may enter a sideways market, consolidating between the $1,650-1,730 range.

This is compared to the United States gold price which hit $US1732.53 ($2682.02). That’s an attractive exchange rate for Australian gold producers.

It has been a rollercoaster ride for gold over the last few weeks.