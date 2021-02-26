See Our Current Investments

Facebook’s backflip is good news for Australian media … and which ASX stock has the X-factor

By Jonathan Jackson. Published at Feb 26, 2021, in Features

Facebook is back.

After the backlash from world leaders, Facebook decided to do business with the Australian government and deal monetarily with news providers.

The results is that Australian Facebook users now have their newsfeeds back and

Australian media companies, whose revenues have slowly declined over the last few years, as individuals took to the internet and social media for their daily news, may now claw some of that revenue back.

“The Australian government must be applauded for the recent agreements with both Google and Facebook, which has forced Facebook to negotiate and pay for content from Australian media companies,” Wealth Within founder Dale Gilham says.

“Australia used to have several very strong media companies that we all enjoyed owning shares in, however, this has changed dramatically over the last decade as several household names now no longer trade on the stock exchange. While the recent agreements with Google and Facebook is good news, you have to question whether it is not only too late to save our local industry but to see it grow once again.


