EMN’s strategic advantage in Europe’s EV Hub, Tesla & Apple stock split and ... what will the market do next?
The most notable trend related to the transition to electric vehicles over the last 12 months is the acceleration in electric car sales in Europe.
EV car sales in Europe now outstrip China and other Asian countries that have been active in developing lithium-ion batteries.
In a recent article published by The Driven, European auto market analyst Matthias Schmidt was referenced in relation to his European Electric Car Report for the seven months to July 2020.
Schmidt noted that during this period there were more plug-in electric car sales in Western Europe than in China, a country that in previous years had been considered the world’s largest electric car market by volume.
