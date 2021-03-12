Deliveroo IPO … and the ASX stock that reminded people about healthcare

Deliveroo is launching its IPO on the London Stock Exchange.

While the date is yet to be announced, the company is eyeing a $10BN valuation, which could make it the largest IPO in the UK in 2021.

If it debuts at the top of its target range, it’s market cap could be a cool $7BN.

Deliveroo was founded in the UK, but you’d be blind if you haven’t seen a delivery bike dropping food off around your local CBD.

Deliveroo operates in nearly 800 towns and cities across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.

Deliveroo has a good position in the UK food delivery market: the overall market value increased from $4.80B to $5.90B over the last year, while Deliveroo's market share went up from 22% to 33%.