Cyber firm with fire in its eyes, Facebook faces antitrust suit and … the ASX stocks to watch this week
It seems another week, another cyberattack. This week, it was one closer to home with a six degrees of separation feel about it.
Ironically, it was a major cybersecurity firm that was hacked.
‘Who you gonna call’ in a cyberbreach or for cybersecurity solutions?
It’s not Ghostbusters, but it is FireEye.
FireEye is one of the world’s most prominent cybersecurity firms with clients as large as Sony, Equifax and the US government.
Hackers accessed FireEye's internal network and stole its red team tools.
“These tools mimic the behaviour of many cyberthreat actors and enable FireEye to provide essential diagnostic security services to our customers,” said FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia.
“None of the tools contain zero-day exploits. Consistent with our goal to protect the community, we are proactively releasing methods and means to detect the use of our stolen red team tools.”
