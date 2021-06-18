Coke cops a 4$BN loss, the ASX stock to watch and … what’s happening on the ASX

4 minute read

Cop that Coke

Modern day football legend Christiano Ronaldo proved this week how volatile the share market can be and how much certain influencers can affect it.

Ronaldo has 550 million social media followers. Many of them must have been invested in Coke, because when he removed two Coca-Cola bottles from view at a press conference, the soft drink giant lost $4BN in value.

That’s $4BN in market value gone quicker than you can open a Coke can.

Ronaldo is a known health fanatic who shuns carbonated drinks and alcohol.

Ironically, the bottle of water he held up to encourage kids to drink water was also owned by Coke. However, the damage was done. Coke isn’t known for its brands of water, it’s known for Coke.

Could we now see a revolution away from soft drinks?

