Coke cops a 4$BN loss, the ASX stock to watch and … what’s happening on the ASX
4 minute read
Cop that Coke
Modern day football legend Christiano Ronaldo proved this week how volatile the share market can be and how much certain influencers can affect it.
Ronaldo has 550 million social media followers. Many of them must have been invested in Coke, because when he removed two Coca-Cola bottles from view at a press conference, the soft drink giant lost $4BN in value.
That’s $4BN in market value gone quicker than you can open a Coke can.
Ronaldo is a known health fanatic who shuns carbonated drinks and alcohol.
Ironically, the bottle of water he held up to encourage kids to drink water was also owned by Coke. However, the damage was done. Coke isn’t known for its brands of water, it’s known for Coke.
Could we now see a revolution away from soft drinks?
ASX stock to watch
Mandrake Resources (ASX:MAN) began its four week drilling program this week at its PGE-nickel-copper project in the Julimar Province, 30km from the $2.75BN capped Chalice Mining’s discovery.
Drilling is expected to finish in mid-July.
