See Our Current Investments

Coke cops a 4$BN loss, the ASX stock to watch and … what’s happening on the ASX

4 minute read

By Jonathan Jackson. Published at Jun 18, 2021, in Features

Cop that Coke

Modern day football legend Christiano Ronaldo proved this week how volatile the share market can be and how much certain influencers can affect it.

Ronaldo has 550 million social media followers. Many of them must have been invested in Coke, because when he removed two Coca-Cola bottles from view at a press conference, the soft drink giant lost $4BN in value.

That’s $4BN in market value gone quicker than you can open a Coke can.

Ronaldo is a known health fanatic who shuns carbonated drinks and alcohol.

Ironically, the bottle of water he held up to encourage kids to drink water was also owned by Coke. However, the damage was done. Coke isn’t known for its brands of water, it’s known for Coke.

Could we now see a revolution away from soft drinks?

ASX stock to watch

Mandrake Resources (ASX:MAN) began its four week drilling program this week at its PGE-nickel-copper project in the Julimar Province, 30km from the $2.75BN capped Chalice Mining’s discovery.

Drilling is expected to finish in mid-July.


View Our Investment Portfolios


Short-term positions in small, early stage ASX companies, with high potential and near term price catalysts.

Focusing on resource exploration, early-stage tech, and biotech.

Time Frame
6 to 12 months

Exceptional opportunities across a broad range of early-stage growth sectors with strong management.

Seeking 1,000% plus returns across medium to long-term holds.

Time Frame
2 to 4 years

Longer-term positions in a variety of sectors.

Seeking strong management where traction is established and have entered into a growth phase.

Time Frame
4 to 7 years

Like this article? You may like...

How taking risks can unlock potential NFT an investment megatrend? EMH - One stock to watch and … a bullish ASX ASX Companies increasingly adopting this practical ESG standard A good time to be in battery metals and ... ASX rises
June 16th

Results of June drilling could be major catalyst for Mandrake
June 8th

Mandrake identifies new prospects ahead of Newleyine drilling
May 31st

Chalice’s neighbour set to start drilling

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.

Conflict of Interest Notice

S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.

Publishers Notice

The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.

Australian ASX Small Cap stocks | Why Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading small cap publication

Founded seven years ago, Finfeed.com is Australia’s leading and longest standing website for investor and finance news, education and expert opinion.

Published by StocksDigital, Finfeed was created to report daily on the comings and goings of ASX listed stocks in the small cap market.

As the first digital publication dedicated specifically to this space, Finfeed soon became the most trusted publication in the market, quickly garnering over two million page views – a number that continues to rise.

Finfeed.com provides its readers with informative articles that tackle the latest in market moving #ASX small cap news, plus exclusive content you won’t find anywhere else. It is aimed at those with an interest in investing, market education, company performance, start-ups and much more.

Finfeed.com is the only media organisation operating under the strength of a Financial Services License and is backed by leading journalists and analysts all with brands of their own.

The website aims to inform, educate and entertain with content that drills down into the heart of financial matters.

Finfeed is a leading source of investor and market information, with everything investors need to know about how to invest written in a way that anyone can understand. 

Over the years, the website has expanded beyond exclusively reporting on small caps, to profile Australia’s leading ASX listed small, mid and large caps as well as some of the country’s most successful CEOs and business leaders to find out what makes them tick.

Every day you will find fresh content covering:

Fast Facts

Over 4,000 articles published

Over 2.3 Million Page Views and counting

Over 10,000 followers on social media

Subscriber list growing by 2% monthly

Subscribe to our weekly wrap.

Thanks for subscribing!

X