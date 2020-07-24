Anti-trust hearing into Tech giants spoils market, Microsoft and Tesla continue to drive forward… and IT is a big mover

Tech theme this week.

It was that or gold climbing to close to $US1900 per ounce, which is major news and great for gold stock investors, but that says it all really.

So, since I have more of an interest in tech and tech is generally dominating around the world, tech it is.

It has been a big week for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). The $US1.6 trillion company has had to defend the fees it charges developers who sell software and services through the company’s App Store.

It is this issue that could be central to a congressional antitrust hearing to be held next week.

Consulting firm Analysis Group has concluded Apple’s 30% cut from developers is standard industry practice. Although, it should be noted the study undertaken by Analysis Group was commissioned by the tech giant.