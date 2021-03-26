See Our Current Investments

Amateur investor advice and … two stocks to watch

By Jonathan Jackson. Published at Mar 26, 2021, in Features

With the Deliveroo IPO on the horizon, a surge in the number of new investors jumping on the opportunity is a foregone conclusion, however it is essential for these investors to learn how the system works before engaging with it.

The following is a discussion with Maxim Manturov, Head of Investment Research at Freedom Finance Europe, detailing the ‘new investor’ journey.

Research builds investor confidence

When a beginner investor buys any stock, they should remember they are actually buying a small share of a company,” explains Maxim Manturov, Head of Investment Research at Freedom Finance Europe. “With huge media attention around the Deliveroo IPO, we can expect amateur investors to get involved in the action, but before they do it is important they do their due diligence. This means finding out what the company does, how it is doing financially, why there is a lot of media attention surrounding it and why its stock price may increase or decrease. In other words, before buying the stock, you should do a bit of your own research and not just rely on what everyone else is saying, which would also help you gain some investor confidence.”


