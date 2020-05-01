Alternative energy sources get cheaper and … should we rethink nuclear?
Who would have ‘thunk’ it?
Energy is the top performing sector this week, up over 12 per cent.
Oil Search (ASX:OSH), Santos (ASX:STO), Origin (ASX:ORG) and Beach Energy (ASX: BPT) all rose over 10 per cent (at time of writing) this week.
It’s a far cry from last week when we saw stunning data highlighting the fall in the oil price into negative territory as West Texas Intermediate Crude hit the lowest level on record.
You may remember that for the first time in history, crude oil prices fell into negative territory as West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, traded as low as negative US$40.32 per barrel in a day of chaos in oil markets. The settlement price that Monday was -US$37.63, compared to US$18.27 on Friday.
Big drop, but what does it mean for alternative energy players?
Forbes put out a great article this week looking at the ramifications of the drop in oil price on other forms of renewable energy.
In the past, oil price dips have had a negative impact on renewable sectors, however this time could be different.
