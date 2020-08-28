Airbnb to IPO, Apple and Tesla investors get ready for stock split … and keep your eye on Calima Energy
If there is one industry that should steer clear of on IPO during COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, hospitality would be the number one contender.
Tell that to Airbnb.
Of course, Airbnb is a technology company. Much like Uber isn’t transport, even though its primary function is to transport people. It too, is tech.
Airbnb hasn’t been immune to the hospitality downturn, so it does seem a strange time to IPO. It would certainly rub the noses of the 25% of Airbnb staff that was laid off in May.
Brian Chesky, president and founder of the peer-to-peer rental platform said of the 7,500 employees worldwide who were let go, "we are collectively going through the most painful crisis of our life".
Airbnb’s bookings were down 90%. It was forced, like many businesses, to downsize.
At this time Airbnb revised its expansion plans, scaled back its investments in hotels and paused its transportation projects.
Fats forward a few months and Airbnb is now joining data platform Snowflake Inc., software company Asana Inc. and food delivery provider DoorDash Inc., in an IPO race.
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.