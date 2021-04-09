3 stocks to watch and ... the week that was
The market continues its up and down ride, just have a look at what Dale Gillham says about it below, however there were a few small cap stocks that delivered decent news this week and saw the benefits.
Here’s a few we’ve had our eye on.
Bod Australia (ASX:BDA)
Medicinal cannabis, CBD and hemp healthcare products company, Bod Australia Limited (ASX: BDA) this week announced it has received its first purchase order for CBD products for the US market.
The US market for CBD consumer products is expected to grow to US$6.9 billion by 2025.
The binding $312,000 purchase order has been made by multi-billion dollar Hong Kong listed H&H Group.
BDA has an exclusive global distribution partnership with H&H Group and today’s order is the first of several binding orders expected in the next few months, as BDA begins to increase its US footprint and become cash flow positive by 2020.
The upcoming US entry follows BDA’s recent international expansion initiatives in the UK, Italy, France and the Netherlands.
H&H Group is also the owner of Swisse, the Australian leader in the vitamins, herbal and mineral supplements market and has been helping to facilitate BDA’s global roll-out.
In July 2019, BDA entered a transformational exclusive licencing agreement as exclusive CBD partner to H&H Group, the parent company of Swisse Vitamins.
Under the agreement, BDA receives a royalty on net product sales as well as a cost-plus margin for the supply of its CBD extract and formulas.
Today’s news means its US roll-out is now well and truly underway and its entry into the US market could be the start of a significant share price rerating given the size of the market.
This week BDA started at 47 cents, hit a high of 54 cents before settling at 53 cents.
Read: BDA is a Medicinal Cannabis Stock with Growing Global Revenues
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd (CAR No.433913) is a corporate authorised representative of LeMessurier Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 296877). The information contained in this article is general information only. Any advice is general advice only. Neither your personal objectives, financial situation nor needs have been taken into consideration. Accordingly you should consider how appropriate the advice (if any) is to those objectives, financial situation and needs, before acting on the advice.
Conflict of Interest Notice
S3 Consortium Pty Ltd does and seeks to do business with companies featured in its articles. As a result, investors should be aware that the Firm may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of this article. Investors should consider this article as only a single factor in making any investment decision. The publishers of this article also wish to disclose that they may hold this stock in their portfolios and that any decision to purchase this stock should be done so after the purchaser has made their own inquires as to the validity of any information in this article.
Publishers Notice
The information contained in this article is current at the finalised date. The information contained in this article is based on sources reasonably considered to be reliable by S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, and available in the public domain. No “insider information” is ever sourced, disclosed or used by S3 Consortium.