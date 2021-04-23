See Our Current Investments

3 Announcements in a Week, Snap! and … What is the Market Doing

By Jonathan Jackson. Published at Apr 23, 2021, in Features

There was one ASX stock busier than most this week. Advanced Human Imaging (ASX:AHI) came out of trading halt and didn’t look back.

And why would it? Fitness and health technology is beginning to transform industries including PT, diagnostics and general medicine.

Interestingly, 2020 was a record breaking year for funding for fitness technologies despite lockdowns.

GloFox, a company which supports fitness entrepreneurs, reports, “Given that the world has spent the last year in and out of lockdowns amid the pandemic, it’s no surprise that technology is increasingly finding a place within people’s fitness routines. There has also been a considerable shift in consumer mindsets: gym-goers are more curious than ever to know more about their overall wellness, which encompasses everything from working out and eating well to mindfulness and sleep quality.

This is right in AHI’s wheelhouse, although the ASX listed company does more than just support the fitness industry in helping people realise their fitness and health goals.


