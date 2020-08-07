$1.6BN cybersecurity spending, SSX makes first listing, Uber soars and the ASX small caps to watch

This week Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced an increase in cybersecurity spending to $1.6 billion over the coming decade, whilst flagging expanded powers for the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission.

The aim is to boost community awareness and preparedness of their cybersecurity requirements, including assessing the vulnerability of critical infrastructure providers and their networks.

Police could also be given extended powers and additional funding to counter criminal activity on the dark web.

The announcement follows the $748m in new cybersecurity initiatives announced in late June.

This week’s commitments expand that package.

It will include further funding for the AFP to investigate and counter cyber threats, along with measures to help fortify small and medium businesses, universities and households against cybercrime.

Small and medium-sized businesses will be supported to upgrade their cyber security systems.

The Federal government will work with large companies and service providers to help small businesses to "secure services" and provide in-depth information about threat blocking and antivirus training.